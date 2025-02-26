Simpson Millar expands protection team

With over seven years of experience handling Health and Welfare matters under the Mental Capacity Act 2005, Robyn has built a strong reputation representing protected parties, family members, and other interested parties in Best Interest cases and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) challenges. Her work spans complex issues such as foreign travel, religious pilgrimage, sexual relations, marriage, and hoarding, reinforcing Simpson Millar’s commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals with specialist legal advice.

A graduate of Lancaster University who completed her Legal Practice Course at the College of Law in Manchester, Robyn also has experience in Court of Protection finance, child care law, and mental health law, allowing her to provide well-rounded and client-focused legal solutions.

Welcoming her to the firm, Liam Goggin, Head of Public Law at Simpson Millar, said "our Court of Protection team is known for its leading expertise and dedication to clients, many of whom are extremely vulnerable. We are committed to providing empathetic, transparent, and forward-thinking legal solutions, and Robyn’s appointment will further strengthen our offering. Robyn’s skills and experience will undoubtedly make her a valuable asset to the team and our clients. We are thrilled to welcome her aboard."

Simpson Millar is ranked in Chambers & Partners and recognised by the Legal 500 as a highly regarded firm in this specialist area. The firm continues to expand, with ongoing recruitment for additional roles within its Court of Protection team and other practice areas.