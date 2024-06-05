Simpson Millar appoints industry leader Matthew Trusch as Head of Fast Track Employers & Public Liability

With over 15 years of experience, particularly in accidents at work cases, Matthew has personally handled hundreds of claims ranging from modest sums to those exceeding £1 million in value.

Previously the Managing Partner at Aequitas Legal Solicitors Limited, Matthew will now lead Simpson Millar's acclaimed fast-track EL/PL team, overseeing performance, technical, and operational aspects. He will report to Helen Melling, the Injury Practice Area Director.

Based in Manchester but operating across the UK, Matthew's appointment follows Simpson Millar's recent acquisition of parts of southwest law firm Novum Law, which boosted its Serious Injury, Clinical Negligence, and Industrial Disease teams.

Last month, the firm also promoted 16 colleagues, including two new partners, four Senior Associates, and 10 Associates, reflecting its ongoing investment in its people.

Commenting on the hire, Helen Melling, who oversees Simpson Millar's Injury division spanning clinical negligence, personal injury, catastrophic injury, industrial disease, travel, and military teams, said Matthew's "wealth of experience and passion for securing the best outcome" will be invaluable for clients.

She added that the EL/PL team will "benefit hugely" from his legal expertise as well as the operational and management skills gained from his previous Managing Partner role.

Matthew stated, "We have the privilege of helping clients achieve justice by securing compensation to get their lives back on track, something I've always been passionate about. Achieving this alongside handling cases efficiently due to fixed costs is a challenge we at Simpson Millar are well-equipped to handle."

He added, "I'm committed to sharing my knowledge and experience to help the firm build on its client success and continue navigating the challenges posed by fixed costs."