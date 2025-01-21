Simmons & Simmons Prioritises Financial Wellbeing in 2025 with Octopus Money Partnership

Within the first two months of the initiative, over 25% of the firm’s 1,000 UK employees booked sessions with financial experts, and 41% of eligible employees signed up for the full service, reflecting the growing importance of financial support in the workplace.

A Timely Solution to Financial Stress

Money is a primary cause of stress for many employees, with 66% of workers believing their employers do not care about their personal finances. Against the backdrop of political changes, such as energy cap increases, and the challenges of managing major life milestones like buying a home or planning for retirement, Simmons & Simmons recognised the need for action.

By partnering with Octopus Money, the firm is helping employees reduce financial stress, make informed decisions, and plan for their futures.

Supporting Wellbeing and Productivity

Caroline Turner-Inskip, Partner & Global Head of Wellbeing at Simmons & Simmons, explained: “Financial stress can significantly impact individuals’ ability to be present and productive at work. Partnering with Octopus Money has enabled us to provide meaningful support at a time when our people need it most. Whether planning for life’s big moments or simply seeking more control over their finances, our employees now have access to invaluable resources.”

This move positions Simmons & Simmons as a leader in the legal sector’s growing focus on financial wellbeing.

Octopus Money’s Impact Across the UK

With a track record of supporting over 200,000 employees across the UK, Octopus Money’s tailored approach resonates strongly with professionals in high-stress industries like law and financial services.

Anasuya Iyer, Chief Commercial Officer at Octopus Money, noted: “We often find that professionals, while adept at managing clients’ futures, have overlooked their own financial planning. Through this partnership, Simmons & Simmons demonstrates how law firms can lead by example, offering vital support to their teams. The exceptional early uptake underscores the urgent need for initiatives like this.”

Positive Employee Feedback

The service has already received praise from employees at Simmons & Simmons. One employee shared: “I had never had financial coaching before, so I was unsure what to expect. However, [my coach] put me at ease, was clear about what we would cover, and provided a straightforward summary of where Octopus could help me going forward.”

Leading the Way in Employee Wellbeing

As competition for talent in the legal sector intensifies, Simmons & Simmons’ innovative approach to employee financial wellbeing sets a high standard. With other firms like Browne Jacobson and Fieldfisher also collaborating with Octopus Money, this trend signals a shift toward prioritising holistic employee support.