The historic Sheffield law firm Bell & Buxton Solicitors will merge with Sills & Betteridge Solicitors, forming a formidable presence in the Sheffield legal market. This partnership comes after Bell & Buxton's 150 years of excellence, known for its robust litigation and corporate law practices, and its longstanding commitment to client satisfaction. Meanwhile, Sills & Betteridge, established in 1759 and boasting a network of 16 offices across Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, and the East Midlands, has steadily expanded its footprint in South Yorkshire since 2019.

The merger marks a strategic collaboration between two Legal 500 ranked firms, creating one of Sheffield’s largest legal entities with an impressive turnover exceeding £25 million. Bell & Buxton, headquartered at Telegraph House, will continue its operations there for the foreseeable future, while the newly formed entity, initially named Sills & Betteridge incorporating Bell & Buxton, will harness the strengths of both firms to offer a broader array of legal services.

Matthew Rodgers, Partner of Bell & Buxton Solicitors, expressed excitement about the merger, stating "We are thrilled to join forces with Sills & Betteridge Solicitors. This merger represents a significant step for both firms as we respond to the changing legal landscape and the evolving needs of our clients." He highlighted the importance of the personal relationships nurtured with clients through generations and anticipates an enhancement to the Sills & Betteridge brand in Sheffield following their previous successful merger with Acclaimed Family Law.

Alex Ross, another partner at Bell & Buxton, acknowledged the support received during the merger process from Shorts Accountants, saying "We would also like to acknowledge the help and support given to us by Adam Ames, Jo Cresswell and Alicia Williams of Shorts Accountants throughout the merger. They have been an integral part of the process."

Furthermore, Martyn Hall, Chief Financial Officer of Sills & Betteridge Solicitors, remarked that "Our firms share a common vision of excellence and client service and by combining our talents and resources, we will enhance our ability to deliver innovative and effective legal solutions in the city of Sheffield." He emphasised that this merger is a crucial milestone for the firm’s ambitious growth strategy within the region.