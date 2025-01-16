Signature strengthens Paris office with arbitration hire

Signature Litigation has appointed international arbitration expert Amany Chamieh as Counsel in its Paris office. Amany joins from Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier, bringing over ten years of experience in international arbitration, particularly in the MENA region, where her native Arabic fluency and cultural understanding provide added value to clients. Her prior role as Deputy Counsel at the ICC Secretariat bolsters Signature’s ICC arbitration capabilities. Amany's expertise spans sectors such as energy, telecoms, and construction, aligning with Signature’s broad arbitration practice. Philip Dunham, Paris arbitration partner, welcomed her addition, citing her sectoral and geographical expertise.