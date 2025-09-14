Signature Litigation, a specialist international commercial disputes law firm, has reported a significant revenue surge of 20.5%, bringing its total for the fiscal year 2025 to £39.4 million. The firm's offices in London, Paris, and Gibraltar all showed strong double-digit growth, while its Frankfurt office, which opened in July 2024, managed to achieve profitability within its first nine months of operation as planned.

In addition to the promising revenue figures, Signature also declared an annual profit share of 17.7% for the year, up from 16.6% in FY24. This profit share model is noteworthy as it is fixed and provided to all members of the firm, eliminating any discretionary elements in its distribution. The approach ensures that economic ownership is shared across the firm, moving away from a model concentrated solely among equity partners.

CEO Kevin Munslow expressed confidence in the firm’s strategy, stating, “We remain steadfast in our approach to building a business that continuously delivers on the aspirations of our members, sharing successes with all colleagues without discretion or variation.”

Further bolstering its capabilities, Signature announced the appointment of two partners in Paris, Laurent Martinet and Ela Barda. Laurent, a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience, previously worked at Paul Hastings and now serves a diverse clientele in sectors like chemical, energy, and finance. Ela, who joined Signature as an associate in 2019 and has steadily risen through the ranks, focuses on commercial litigation and digital platform law.

The firm also welcomed new partners Mark Beardsworth and Duncan Grieve, who have considerable expertise in white collar crime and investigations. Mark has a 25-year record representing clients in several high-profile Serious Fraud Office cases, including investigations involving IKEA and Rolls Royce. Meanwhile, Duncan is well-versed in cross-border investigations, particularly in Latin America.

Founding Partner Graham Huntley emphasised the importance of their collaborative approach, saying, “We can only be proud that we have a co-operative system that continues to deliver our goals and economic benefits for everyone, without exception or discretion. It is particularly rewarding to see this generating growth and increased profitability across all of our offices.” He acknowledged the ongoing challenge of maintaining this cooperative culture during hiring and promotions, ensuring that new personnel align with the firm's values and objectives.