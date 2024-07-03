Signature litigation announces Frankfurt office launch with Mayer Brown partner hires

Signature Litigation, a London-based commercial disputes firm, has inaugurated its new office in Frankfurt, Germany, on 1 July 2024. This expansion follows previous openings in Gibraltar and Paris, reflecting the firm's strategic growth in key European markets.

The Frankfurt office of Signature Litigation, under the leadership of newly appointed partners Ulrich Helm and Dr Jan Kraayvanger from Mayer Brown, will specialize in commercial disputes. Their practice areas include mediation, civil court proceedings, and both national and international commercial arbitrations.

Signature Litigation in Frankfurt will concentrate on sectors crucial to the German and wider European economies. This includes oil & gas, renewable energy (with emphasis on offshore wind farms and power plant projects), construction, infrastructure, automotive, financial services, and insurance.

Kevin Munslow, CEO of Signature Litigation, commented on the office launch, stating, "Frankfurt is a burgeoning financial services hub in the continent, making it a natural fit for Signature Litigation’s financial and corporate disputes practice to establish its newest office."

Ulrich Helm, specializing in international arbitration with over 30 years of experience, highlighted his focus on complex cross-border disputes in construction, energy, and infrastructure projects. Dr Jan Kraayvanger, with more than 20 years of experience in international disputes, will contribute his expertise across various sectors including financial, insurance, and construction industries.

Graham Huntley, founding partner of Signature Litigation, expressed enthusiasm about the new additions, emphasizing their complementary skills and strategic fit within the firm's global litigation and arbitration capabilities.

With the addition of Ulrich Helm and Dr Jan Kraayvanger, Signature Litigation strengthens its international presence, now spanning London, Paris, Gibraltar, and Frankfurt. The firm now boasts 26 partners and over 100 staff globally, positioning itself as a prominent player in the global disputes resolution arena.

This move underscores Signature Litigation’s commitment to providing specialized, conflict-free litigation and arbitration support to international clients across major financial markets and arbitration hubs.