In a strategic move to bolster its global infrastructure and merger and acquisition (M&A) capabilities, Sidley has announced the appointment of Alun Evans as a partner in its Singapore office. Previously, Evans was a partner at Allen & Overy Shearman and played a pivotal role in leading their infrastructure M&A practice across the Asia-Pacific region. He also served as co-head of the Philippines Foreign Desk, adding extensive regional experience to his portfolio.

With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Evans joins Sidley’s distinguished Energy, Transportation, and Infrastructure practice, which has recently expanded by adding renowned professionals such as Steven Tredennick, Paris Theofanidis, and Stephen Boone from Houston, alongside others from New York, Los Angeles, and London. Evans will be instrumental in advising a diverse array of private companies, infrastructure funds, and sponsors focused on various infrastructure sectors, including data centres, toll roads, and energy enterprises.

Brian Fahrney, chair of Sidley’s Executive Committee, remarked “Sidley’s Energy, Transportation, and Infrastructure practice is truly elite. By adding Alun to the team we are joined by another leading practitioner to continue to service infrastructure clients with a full suite of capabilities across practices and regions.” The firm has observed a growing demand from clients seeking top-notch support rooted in profound local market knowledge as they look to escalate their investments in infrastructure. Evans is expected to amplify Sidley’s offering in the Asia-Pacific region significantly.

Constance Choy, managing partner for the Asia Pacific region, also highlighted Evans’ reputation by stating “Alun is a highly regarded M&A lawyer regularly instructed by the leading private funds to navigate them through some of the most complex transactions in Asia.” She noted that Evans is well-known to the firm and shares numerous clients in common with existing partners, which will foster strong synergies with Singapore-based M&A partners.

Sidley’s robust practice in Energy, Transportation, and Infrastructure encompasses a wide range of services, from transactional advice to regulatory and litigation support. The firm is a recognised market leader in energy transition and sustainability and received the Financial Times’ 2021 “Innovation in Sustainability and ESG” award. Additionally, Sidley has been ranked as Band 1 in the USA for Nationwide Energy Transition in the most recent Chambers rankings, with its lawyers acknowledged as leading practitioners by renowned legal publications.