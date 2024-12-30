Sidley strengthens global finance team

Bedi joins from Latham & Watkins, where she co-chaired the London Finance Department. Her arrival follows the recruitment of five Global Finance partners – Jay Sadanandan, Sam Hamilton, Fergus O’Domhnaill, Joe Kimberling, and Ben Wright – along with two Capital Markets partners, Scott Colwell and Patrick Kwak, also from Latham & Watkins.

Tania Bedi’s Expertise in Finance

Tania Bedi brings a wealth of experience in advising sponsors, companies, and borrowers on intricate financing arrangements. She also has substantial experience working with financial institutions, private credit funds, and lenders across a diverse array of transactions. Bedi’s expertise extends to structuring and executing some of the most significant and complex finance deals in the European and London markets.

She focuses on areas including leveraged buyouts, acquisition finance, telecom finance, bridge-to-bond financing, general banking, and restructuring transactions. Bedi has a deep understanding of drafting and negotiating facilities agreements, inter-creditor deeds, security documents, and bridge-to-bond facility documentation.

Commitment to Private Equity Clients

Brian Fahrney, Chair-elect of Sidley’s Executive Committee and Co-leader of Sidley’s M&A and Private Equity practice group, commented, “I am excited about Tania joining us as her arrival once more reinforces our commitment to our global private equity clients to offer them a premier platform for all their financing needs.”

He highlighted Bedi’s previous collaborations with Sidley’s recently joined finance and capital markets partners, ensuring a seamless integration that will benefit clients.

Expanding Sidley’s London Capabilities

Tom Thesing, Managing Partner of Sidley’s London office, and member of Sidley’s Management and Executive Committees, said, “Tania has a wealth of experience in complex and high-value finance transactions, making her a highly regarded lawyer in the leveraged and complex finance space for sponsors and other clients.”

Thesing also emphasised that her addition represents a significant step in strengthening Sidley’s London capabilities, acknowledging the city’s strategic importance as a hub for cross-border financial transactions.

Continuous Growth and Expansion

Sidley’s London office, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, remains a focal point of strategic expansion. The firm continues to attract top talent in the market, recruiting notable professionals such as Ramy Wahbeh, Kaisa Kuusk, Clive Gringras, James MacArthur, Ed Freeman, Ben Thompson, and Kieran Sharma.

The firm’s Finance practice has doubled its headcount in the last three months, signalling continued robust growth and an ongoing commitment to building a formidable team that meets client needs.

Sidley’s Global Reach in Finance and M&A

Sidley’s Global Finance group is recognised as a leader in high-value, complex financings, operating across various platforms, asset types, and industries. The group boasts over 200 lawyers across all continents, serving clients across multiple industries worldwide.

Sidley’s Global M&A and Private Equity practice, with over 500 lawyers, handles the full spectrum of mergers, acquisitions, and private equity transactions. The firm operates across a diverse range of sectors including energy, healthcare, real estate, technology, media, financial services, and manufacturing.

Tania Bedi’s appointment to Sidley’s London team strengthens the firm’s commitment to offering comprehensive finance solutions across markets and industries. Sidley’s strategic recruitment initiatives in London reaffirm the firm’s commitment to expanding its capabilities, supporting private equity sponsors, and maintaining a dominant presence in global finance and capital markets.