Sidley expands London office with partner

Sidley has strengthened its Capital Markets practice in London by welcoming David Stewart from Latham & Watkins LLP, where he co-chaired the corporate practice. Mr. Stewart is recognised for his extensive experience in cross-border debt and equity capital markets, handling complex public transactions.

His client portfolio includes leading issuers, sponsors, strategic investors, and prominent global investment banks. “David’s international capital markets practice across Europe, the U.S., and the Middle East is highly synergetic with our existing global capital markets offering.

He will help us continue to scale the platform for the benefit of our clients,” said Yvette Ostolaza, Sidley’s Management Committee chair. Tom Thesing, managing partner of the London office, remarked, “David brings a wealth of cross-border experience and relationships to Sidley’s London office, which is a key hub for cross-border work for the firm and its clients.” Over the last year, Sidley has made significant expansions in London, including several partners from Latham & Watkins LLP. The firm’s global Capital Markets team comprises over 260 lawyers, representing clients in major financial markets around the globe.