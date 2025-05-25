In a significant move to strengthen its global Investment Funds Practice Group, Sidley has announced the addition of Ed Gander, who joins from Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. Mr. Gander, the previous head of the London Private Funds Group and co-head of the Global Private Funds Group at his former firm, will take the reins of Sidley’s London Private Funds Group. He will soon be joined by Stephen Fox and Peter Boulle, further bolstering the firm’s capabilities in the private funds sector.

With over 25 years of fundraising experience, Mr. Gander is a prominent figure in the international private funds landscape. His extensive expertise encompasses advising top private equity fund sponsors on the complexities of structuring and operating global funds. He has a commendable history of working with global fund managers across various asset classes, including private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and secondaries funds.

Upon welcoming Mr. Gander and his colleagues, Sidley will assemble a formidable six-partner cross-practice team based in London. This team brings together diverse expertise, enabling the firm to advise on structuring, marketing, and negotiating funds while navigating the commercial and regulatory challenges that arise in the ongoing operation of these funds. Tom Thesing, managing partner of Sidley's London office, expressed his enthusiasm: “I am excited to welcome market-leader Ed Gander to the firm as we continue to build out our elite Private Funds team in our London office."

Liz Fries, global leader of Sidley’s Investment Funds practice, also emphasised the strategic nature of the expansion, remarking that “Ed, Steve, and Peter have built an exceptional private funds practice and have strong relationships with leading sponsors who will benefit from onboarding onto our market-leading cross-border platform.” This addition serves as evidence of Sidley’s commitment to fostering a robust Investment Funds practice with elite talent.

Over the past year, Sidley has made significant enhancements to its London office, including the addition of eight Leveraged Finance partners and other notable figures from various financial sectors. Moreover, the firm has also expanded its funds practice in the U.S., ensuring comprehensive service in investment funds, venture capital, and related practices.

With approximately 130 corporate, securities, and derivatives lawyers dedicated to investment funds worldwide, Sidley demonstrates its commitment to providing extensive support to asset management businesses and addressing the legal needs of clients across the globe.