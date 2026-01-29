Sidley has announced a significant expansion of its Investment Funds group in New York with the addition of partners Cliff Cone, Michael Sabin, and Dan Drabkin. Previously co-heads of the U.S. Funds and Investment Management practice at Clifford Chance, all three partners bring extensive experience in the investment management sector. Mr. Cone’s focus lies in advising alternative investment managers and registered investment companies, including innovative interval funds and ETFs, as well as offering guidance on the Investment Company Act and the Investment Advisers Act.

Mr. Sabin has specialised knowledge in structuring and operating hybrid private funds across various investment strategies, including private equity and credit. His experience ranges from advising on first-time fund formations to multi-billion dollar fundraises, and involves significant work on complex GP-led liquidity solutions and fund restructurings. In addition, his role extends to representing sponsors and management teams in a variety of strategic investments and collaborations.

Mr. Drabkin complements the team with his expertise in private capital formation, especially in real assets and private equity funds. His substantial experience in secondaries transactions establishes him as a leading adviser in implementing liquidity solutions for limited partners. This capability is particularly vital in the growing sphere of private credit secondaries, where he has guided fund sponsors through numerous successful transactions.

Brian Fahrney, chair of Sidley’s Executive Committee, expressed enthusiasm about the new arrivals, noting that “Cliff, Michael, and Dan bring a wealth of experience to our growing funds practice and have key relationships with many of the top investment funds and asset managers.” This sentiment was echoed by Elizabeth Fries, leader of Sidley’s Global Investment Funds practice, who highlighted the strategic importance of their diverse expertise.

The addition of Cone, Sabin, and Drabkin synchronises with Sidley’s ongoing efforts to bolster its Investment Funds capabilities. Recently, the firm has enlisted several other professionals across various offices to strengthen its fund formation practices, demonstrating its commitment to serving a broad range of investment fund clients. With approximately 130 dedicated lawyers in the Investment Funds practice, Sidley is well-positioned to handle diverse client needs in asset management and investment funds globally.