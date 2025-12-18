This announcement highlights the exceptional qualities of the newly promoted individuals, as each has demonstrated the necessary attributes for top-tier legal practice. Yvette Ostolaza, Chair of Sidley’s Management Committee, expressed, “This is an exceptional group of lawyers that have been elected to partner and promoted to counsel.” She praised their ability to represent clients, lead transactions, and provide counsel, reflecting their commitment to excellence.

Brian Fahrney, Chair of Sidley’s Executive Committee, added, “This newly promoted class of highly regarded partners and counsel indicates our sustained growth as an elite firm.” They are celebrated within the firm for their dedication to client needs and the legal profession. The list of newly elected partners includes experienced lawyers from various specialisations across cities such as London, Munich, Chicago, and New York, underscoring Sidley’s robust presence in the legal landscape. These promotions are set to further enhance Sidley's capabilities in diverse areas of practice.