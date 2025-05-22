Sidley represented the renowned luxury brand Golden Goose S.p.A in its recent issuance of €480 million in euro senior secured floating rate notes due 2031. The funding is intended to bolster the company's financial standing as it continues to thrive at the intersection of luxury, lifestyle, and sportswear. In addition to the bond offering, Golden Goose has also secured a separate €100 million super senior revolving credit facility to enhance its liquidity.

Founded in 2000, Golden Goose has carved out a unique position in the global fashion landscape, focusing on both quality and style. The team from Sidley advising the issuer on English law matters was led by partners Jayanthi Sadanandan and Ben Wright, who emphasized the significance of this transaction for Golden Goose. “We are proud to support Golden Goose in their endeavours,” said Sadanandan. They were supported by counsel Carry Chen, managing associate Andrii Fokin, and associate Henry Sasse, all from the firm’s Global Finance practice.

In addition to the financing structure, the broader collective effort from Sidley’s cross-practice and cross-office team ensured comprehensive support for the client. Partner Steve Quinn and associate Fraser Tudor provided expertise on English law tax matters, while partner Zuza Savoff, counsel Eric Grosshandler, and associate Morgan Ross offered insights regarding U.S. law tax considerations. Their collaborative approach highlights the firm's commitment to delivering multifaceted legal solutions for clients in today's complex financial landscape.