Sidley adds EU tech regulation expert

Sidley is delighted to welcome Elisabetta “Betta” Righini as a partner in its Brussels office. Joining the firm’s Antitrust and Competition practice, Righini brings unparalleled expertise in EU digital regulation, including the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Digital Services Act (DSA), and AI Act.

Righini, formerly a partner at Latham & Watkins and senior official at the European Commission, has extensive experience representing digital platforms, media services, and other organisations before EU institutions and courts. Her practice focuses on compliance, investigations, State aid, and Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) matters, with a litigation record spanning over 100 cases before European courts on diverse EU law issues.

Ken Daly, managing partner of Sidley’s Brussels office, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, noting, “Betta is one of the leading lawyers advising clients on AI and EU tech regulation. As the EU establishes itself as a global tech regulator, her expertise will be invaluable to our clients.”

Yvette Ostolaza, Chair of Sidley’s Management Committee, highlighted Righini’s importance in the firm’s ongoing investment in tech: “With her background as a top EU Commission official and her deep understanding of complex tech issues, Betta joins London-based Clive Gringras as part of our effort to expand Sidley’s leadership in EU tech regulation.”

Sidley’s Brussels office, celebrating its 20th anniversary, has more than 35 professionals and is renowned for its guidance in navigating and shaping EU rules. With a global network of 750 litigators, Sidley’s Antitrust practice provides comprehensive support for mergers, acquisitions, and antitrust disputes, making it a trusted advisor for clients in tech and beyond.

Righini’s addition underscores Sidley’s commitment to delivering innovative strategies and solutions in the evolving landscape of EU tech regulation.