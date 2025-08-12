In Oxfordshire County Council v M & Ors (2025) EWFC 256, Her Honour Judge Owens delivered a significant judgement that challenges conventional approaches to permanency planning in care proceedings. The case concerned four siblings whose welfare became the subject of competing care plans, ultimately establishing important precedent regarding the weight given to sibling relationships in placement decisions.

Case background and statutory framework

The children—A, B, C, and D—were removed from their mother's care following evidence of substantial neglect, parental substance misuse, and domestic violence. Social services involvement dated to 2022, with extensive documentation highlighting deteriorating parenting capacity and escalating risks to the children's wellbeing. The Local Authority's applications for care and placement orders reflected years of unsuccessful intervention attempts.

During foster placement, the children developed strong attachments to their temporary carers whilst maintaining significant bonds amongst themselves. This dual relationship dynamic became central to the court's deliberations, highlighting the complex interplay between attachment theory and permanency planning principles.

Competing care plans and expert evidence

The Local Authority advocated for adoption, emphasising the security and legal permanence this would provide. However, concerns emerged regarding the practical likelihood of securing an adoptive placement capable of accommodating all four siblings. The care plan acknowledged potential sibling separation, justified by individual assessments suggesting some children might benefit from separate placements.

The Guardian's position diverged significantly, highlighting psychiatric evidence demonstrating trauma indicators in the elder siblings. Expert testimony revealed that the children's psychological wellbeing was intrinsically linked to their sibling relationships, with separation potentially causing irreparable emotional harm. This evidence proved pivotal in shifting judicial focus from permanency mechanics to relationship preservation.

Judicial analysis and reasoning

Judge Owens conducted a meticulous welfare analysis, weighing the Children Act 1989's permanency presumptions against the paramountcy principle. The judgement recognised that whilst adoption offers theoretical advantages in terms of legal security, these benefits become hollow when achieved through sibling fragmentation.

The court's reasoning explicitly addressed the tension between procedural permanency and emotional stability. Evidence suggested that long-term fostering, whilst lacking adoption's legal finality, offered greater prospect of maintaining the children's established support networks and sibling bonds.

Psychiatric assessments proved particularly influential, demonstrating that the children's trauma recovery was progressing within their current placement configuration. The judgement noted that disrupting these relationships through adoption proceedings could constitute further trauma, potentially outweighing any theoretical benefits of adoptive placement.

Implications for care planning

The dismissal of placement order applications represents a notable departure from recent judicial trends favouring adoption over long-term fostering. Judge Owens' reasoning suggests courts may increasingly scrutinise care plans that prioritise legal permanency over relationship continuity, particularly where sibling groups are concerned.

The judgement mandated revision of the Local Authority's care planning approach, requiring explicit commitment to long-term fostering arrangements that preserve sibling unity. This directive establishes clear expectations regarding local authority obligations to pursue family-preserving alternatives to adoption where appropriate.

The ruling illuminates evolving judicial attitudes towards permanency planning, suggesting greater willingness to challenge conventional wisdom where evidence supports alternative approaches. This case may herald broader reconsideration of the relationship between legal permanency and emotional wellbeing in care proceedings, with potentially significant implications for future practice development in complex sibling cases.