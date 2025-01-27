Shropshire law firm PCB Solicitors announces key promotions

PCB Solicitors, a prominent law firm serving clients across Shropshire, Mid Wales, and surrounding areas, has announced the promotion of four team members. Jayne Taylor has been appointed Senior Associate, while Deborah Bufton, Elaine Pugh, and Rachael Stokes have each been named Associates.

These promotions underscore PCB Solicitors’ ongoing commitment to investing in its people, recognising professional excellence, and maintaining a high standard of client service. With offices throughout the region, PCB Solicitors is dedicated to providing expert legal advice that prioritises clients’ needs.

“We are delighted to recognise the outstanding efforts of Jayne, Deborah, Elaine, and Rachael,” said Ryan Bickham, Managing Partner at PCB Solicitors. “Their promotions reflect their exceptional work for our clients, their dedication to the firm, and their personal and professional growth. We look forward to supporting them in their new roles.”

Jayne Taylor, promoted to Senior Associate, has shown exceptional expertise and leadership in the conveyancing department at Shrewsbury, where she has over 35 years of experience. As Senior Associate, Jayne will guide more complex legal matters and mentor junior team members. She qualified as a Licensed Conveyancer in 2004.

“I am grateful for the firm’s support and trust,” said Jayne. “We look forward to contributing to the continued success of PCB Solicitors.”

Deborah Bufton, Elaine Pugh, and Rachael Stokes, now Associates, have made significant contributions in their respective departments. Deborah is a Legal Executive in the conveyancing department at Ludlow, with over 30 years of experience. Elaine, a Licensed Conveyancer in the conveyancing department at Knighton, qualified in March 2022. Rachael, a solicitor in the Wills and Probate department at Shrewsbury, qualified in 2017. All three are expected to expand their practice areas and deepen client relationships in their new roles.

Photo – L to R: Deborah Bufton, Jayne Taylor, Rachael Stokes