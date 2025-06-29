Shoosmiths has announced the appointment of Wei Wu as a Partner in their Corporate team, enhancing the firm's international M&A capabilities. Wei joins from Dentons, having spent almost a decade there developing a reputation as the trusted adviser for Chinese companies looking to invest in the UK and beyond. As a founding member of Dentons’ China Taskforce, she has cultivated strong connections within China, as well as in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UK. Wei also maintains important relationships with key legal partners, including Dacheng and various leading Chinese law firms.

Prior to her tenure at Dentons, Wei held positions in Hong Kong with Norton Rose Fulbright and Clyde & Co. Her recent projects include advising a global leader in commercial real estate services on a £1.2 billion restructuring operation across over 30 jurisdictions, as well as leading a global mining company in a joint venture with several top asset managers. Wei’s client portfolio aligns seamlessly with Shoosmiths' primary markets, which encompass sectors such as Technology, Energy & Infrastructure, and Financial Services.

Ben Turner, Head of Shoosmiths' Corporate Team, expressed enthusiasm about Wei's arrival, stating that “our firm’s 2030 strategy sets out ambitious plans for the Corporate team both nationally and internationally as a premium upper mid-market law firm." He highlighted that Wei's expertise in international M&A further enhances their client offerings as well as complements the skills brought in by recent Corporate Partner hires, Kurt Ma and Mark Churchman, adding that they are “delighted to welcome Wei onboard.”

Commenting on her new role, Wei shared her excitement about joining the firm during a pivotal growth period, saying that “Shoosmiths’ ethos for focusing on doing work that truly matters resonates deeply with the way I connect with clients and foster these professional relationships.” She indicated her eagerness to collaborate with the team as she embarks on this new chapter in her career.

Shoosmiths’ Corporate practice had a record-breaking year in 2024, completing £10.4 billion worth of transactions and advising on over 370 deals. There were notable increases in average deal sizes across essential practice areas, with M&A being one of the firm’s most profitable sectors, consistently generating opportunities for various departments within the firm.