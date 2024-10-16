Shoosmiths strengthens team with new legal director

Shoosmiths has announced the appointment of Rebecca Copcutt as legal director within its expanding Financial Services Disputes and Investigations practice. With a wealth of experience in high-profile investigations and regulatory matters, Rebecca joins the firm after serving as a partner at Paul Hastings, where she garnered recognition for her work on complex international cases.

Rebecca brings a robust track record in representing financial services firms and individuals in enforcement investigations conducted by UK and international regulatory agencies. Her expertise covers some of the most significant investigations in recent years, including allegations of benchmark manipulation, systems and controls failings, fraud, money laundering breaches, market abuse, bribery, corruption, and tax offences. Additionally, she regularly assists clients through internal investigations and provides guidance on due diligence, whistleblowing best practices, and compliance with regulatory concerns.

Recognised as a Recommended Lawyer in the Legal 500, Rebecca has also been seconded to the investigations function of a leading investment bank, further enriching her experience in the field. Beyond her legal expertise, she is dedicated to promoting social mobility and equal representation in law firms. Previously, she co-chaired a firm’s Diversity Committee, served as the partner-lead for the Pro Bono Committee, and co-chaired a Women’s Network.

Shoosmiths’ Financial Services Disputes and Investigations practice is renowned for its representation of financial services firms and individuals in regulatory enforcement actions initiated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The team is adept at conducting internal regulatory investigations and advising clients on financial crime issues such as anti-money laundering, bribery, corruption, and sanctions. Moreover, they handle complex change programs, represent individuals under investigation, and manage litigation stemming from regulatory breaches. Shoosmiths also assists clients with compliance audits, drafting policies, and fulfilling notification obligations to regulatory bodies like the FCA, Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), National Crime Agency (NCA), and Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

Daren Allen, head of the Financial Services Disputes and Investigations practice at Shoosmiths, expressed enthusiasm about Rebecca’s appointment: “Her deep experience handling high-stakes investigations, coupled with her business development acumen, will greatly benefit our clients across our key sectors.”

Commenting on her new role, Rebecca stated: “I am looking forward to collaborating with colleagues and using my experience to help clients navigate the ever-evolving contentious regulatory and financial crime landscape. With specialist disputes and investigations lawyers working across the UK’s banking and financial services sector, and an enviable client list, Shoosmiths is at the forefront of some of the most impactful matters in the market, contributing to the firm’s impressive growth trajectory.”