Shoosmiths strengthens real estate finance team

Shoosmiths has appointed real estate finance lawyer James Salford to enhance its Banking & Finance capabilities with a focus on the hotel and leisure sector

In a strategic move to bolster its real estate finance offerings, Shoosmiths has appointed James Salford, a highly regarded lawyer with extensive experience in the sector. Joining from Bird & Bird where he served as Partner and Head of Real Estate Finance, James brings with him a wealth of expertise particularly focused on the hotels and leisure industry. His prior stint at Addleshaw Goddard, spanning 14 years, further solidifies his credentials as one of the few specialist hotel finance lawyers in the City.

His ability to represent clients on both the borrower and lender side has resulted in a diverse portfolio that includes international banks, debt funds, and significant property and hotel groups. Notably, James has been consistently recognised for his accomplishments, having been ranked in Chamber UK for Real Estate Finance and Hotels & Leisure for six consecutive years. Additionally, he has earned recognition as a Key lawyer in commercial property for corporate occupiers and in hospitality and leisure in the Legal 500 2024 rankings.

Liz Sweeney, Co-head of Real Estate Finance at Shoosmiths, expressed enthusiasm over the appointment, stating “James’ broad experience in REF coupled with his specialty in hotels not only builds on the work we currently do, but also adds another powerful string to our bow. His dedication to his clients and colleagues will make him a brilliant addition to the team and we are delighted to welcome him aboard.”

In response to joining the firm, James commented “Shoosmiths’ breadth of real estate expertise and stellar reputation make it the ideal platform to continue growing my practice. I look forward to servicing our clients alongside this team of accomplished advisers and supporting the firm during this exciting period of expansion.”

Over the past four years, Shoosmiths’ Banking & Finance team has doubled its headcount and is poised for continued growth in the future