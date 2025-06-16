Shoosmiths is making significant strides in the technology sector with the recent appointment of Tom Brown as a new Partner. Recognised as one of the UK's leading FinTech lawyers, Tom brings a wealth of experience in digital payments to the firm. His most recent role was as Deputy General Counsel, SVP, and Head of the Global Products Legal team at Worldpay, where he led the Worldpay Ecommerce International Legal team. Under his leadership, the team won the 2022 In-House Banking and Finance team of the Year at the Lawyer Awards. Tom's expertise was critical in supporting Worldpay’s expansion into various international markets, including Argentina, Colombia, Malaysia, and Mexico, alongside launching innovative services involving cryptocurrency and high-risk sectors such as gambling and contracts for difference.

Before his tenure at Worldpay, Tom also spent eight impactful years at PayPal, serving as Director and Head of Legal for the UK and Ireland. There, he was integral to PayPal's evolution from an eBay payment method into a standalone global wallet. Tom's leadership was instrumental in generating over £1 billion in new client revenue for PayPal UK within two years.

Joe Stephenson, Shoosmiths' Technology Sector Head, remarked that “our strategy is to be ‘technology industry first’ lawyers, not just lawyers advising in the technology industry.” He further emphasised that having a deep understanding of clients’ industries allows Shoosmiths to deliver superior legal services and act as thought-partners, stating “Tom fits this ethos perfectly – few lawyers have achieved what he has in the digital payments space.”

Adding to the excitement, Robin Webb, Head of the firm’s Commercial Group, noted that Tom’s hire is further evidence of the momentum behind the firm's growing Commercial practice. Webb mentioned, “FinTech, and our broader IT & Tech offering, are key pillars,” highlighting the influx of high-calibre additions to the team. Recently, this included the Trade Mark team from Locke Lord with partners Dominic Farnsworth and Leigh Smith, former Head of DWF’s Commercial team Craig Chaplin, and BCLP’s Privacy and Data partner Kate Brimsted.

Tom Brown expressed enthusiasm about joining Shoosmiths, stating, “After more than a decade in-house, Shoosmiths offers the ideal platform for me to return to private practice. The firm’s momentum and entrepreneurial culture are exciting, and I’m looking forward to contributing to its continued growth in the FinTech space.” His appointment marks a significant step for Shoosmiths in solidifying its position in the FinTech landscape.