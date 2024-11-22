Shoosmiths strengthens financial disputes team in London

Shoosmiths is expanding its Financial Services Disputes and Investigations (FSDI) team with the addition of Peter Richards-Gaskin, a partner, alongside Senior Associate James Kidd and Legal Disputes Advisor Brendon Vipond, all of whom join from TLT LLP. The trio brings a wealth of experience in managing high-profile financial services disputes, particularly in professional negligence cases and complex recovery actions involving multimillion-pound claims.

The move signals Shoosmiths’ commitment to strengthening its litigation capabilities and enhancing its offering at a crucial time in the commercial lending market, which is facing growing complexities. The new team members are experts in handling distressed loans, professional negligence claims, and regulatory and remediation matters—areas that are becoming increasingly important as financial institutions navigate economic uncertainty.

Peter Richards-Gaskin (pictured), who previously led TLT’s London Financial Services Professional Negligence team, brings nearly 20 years of experience in high-stakes recovery actions. He has successfully led large-scale cases against professionals such as valuers, solicitors, tax advisers, and surveyors, particularly in the context of substantial commercial and corporate lending claims. In addition to his legal expertise, Peter has spearheaded several strategic remediation projects for some of the sector’s largest clients.

Peter expressed his enthusiasm about joining Shoosmiths, saying:

"Shoosmiths’ market-leading position in financial services and its culture of collaboration make it the ideal place for me and my team to advance our careers. The firm’s commitment to delivering results and its strong internal referral network are key elements that attracted us to this opportunity."

Alex Bishop, Head of Litigation at Shoosmiths, commented on the team’s arrival:

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter, James, and Brendon to the firm. Their expertise adds significant value to our London office and strengthens our Financial Services Disputes and Investigations team. Their arrival is a testament to our ongoing commitment to exceptional client service and growth in the financial services disputes sector."

This addition follows the appointment of Legal Director Rebecca Copcutt to the FSDI team in October, further bolstering Shoosmiths’ reputation in complex financial services litigation. The FSDI practice is well-regarded for representing financial services firms and individuals in regulatory enforcement proceedings, particularly those brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Shoosmiths is also recognised for its expertise in regulatory change programmes and internal investigations, making the firm a trusted advisor to clients navigating intricate legal and financial challenges. The addition of Peter, James, and Brendon is another step in the firm’s continued expansion and investment in its litigation and financial services offerings.