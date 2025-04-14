Shoosmiths launches sustainability strategy for net zero

Law firm Shoosmiths has announced the launch of its first sustainability strategy as part of its commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2040. This innovative approach includes the establishment of a Sustainability Steering Committee and the introduction of a dedicated sustainable procurement professional to enhance the firm's focus on supply chain impacts. Integral to this strategy is the requirement that lawyers participate in pro bono or volunteering activities to qualify for a new performance bonus, highlighting the firm’s dedication to social responsibility.

The strategy's main objectives include halving emissions by 2030 and assisting both clients and the supply chain in their decarbonisation efforts. “Our Sustainability Vision is to become a low-carbon law firm, delivering for our clients and communities to enable a sustainable future,” the firm states. By embedding sustainability at the core of its operations, Shoosmiths aims to operate efficiently while empowering its people and supporting clients in their sustainability journeys.

Recent milestones achieved by the firm demonstrate their proactive approach to sustainability, including the installation of Solar PV at its Northampton office to source 98% of electricity from renewable sources, and an internal carbon pricing system on flights that funds carbon reduction activities within the business. Since 2019, Shoosmiths has successfully reduced its emissions by 19%, aligning with its Science-Based Targets, further underscoring its commitment to environmental accountability.

Max Finney, Senior Sustainability Manager, remarked that “The impact that businesses have on the environment and society has always been seen as a risk. While it is important for us as a firm to continue thinking about our own environmental impact, our new strategy will also ensure we are creating positive opportunities for our clients who are looking to work with advisers equipped to support them in their own sustainability journeys.”

Shoosmiths Chair Kirsten Hewson added that “Having a concrete sustainability strategy in place directly supports the ambitions set in our 2030 strategy. By delivering our services as a low carbon law firm, we are able to not only make a difference for our colleagues and clients, but our community as a whole.”

Looking ahead, Shoosmiths is focused on embedding sustainability into its business practices through Environmental, Society, and Governance pillars that will operationalise its vision and enhance the firm's impact on both clients and society at large.