Shoosmiths launches Legal and Compliance Operations Team with key consultant collaboration
Shoosmiths is pleased to announce the establishment of its Legal and Compliance Operations team, formed through a strategic collaboration with experienced consultants John Bennett and Lucy Powell
This initiative, part of Shoosmiths EIGHT, marks a significant enhancement of the firm's client offerings, solidifying Shoosmiths' position as a trusted business partner by driving greater client value through improved operational efficiency.
This expansion aligns with Shoosmiths’ ongoing strategic commitment to providing comprehensive, high-value solutions that extend beyond traditional legal services. Shoosmiths EIGHT, the firm’s connected services division, is dedicated to developing and offering non-legal products that complement legal advice, enabling clients to thrive by working smarter, faster, and better in an increasingly complex business environment.
The newly formed Legal and Compliance Operations capability will deliver key benefits to clients, including functional strategy and operating model reviews, assistance in navigating technology solutions, and support for general counsels in optimising legal risk management.
Tom Speller, director of Shoosmiths EIGHT, stated:
“John and Lucy’s collective expertise in legal operations, compliance, and business transformation will help us deliver significant value to our clients. This collaboration represents an important step in solidifying Shoosmiths as a business partner to our clients, offering truly comprehensive solutions that go beyond standard legal services.”
Consultant Profiles
John Bennett brings over two decades of experience in leading and transforming legal teams within some of the world’s largest financial institutions. As the founder and CEO of Melius Law, a legal operations consultancy, he previously served as director of legal and COO of Legal and Regulatory at Santander UK, and as general counsel at Bank of Ireland.
John remarked: “This collaboration marks a key milestone in the strategic growth of our consultancy. We’re excited to be part of Shoosmiths EIGHT at such an important time. By combining our experience with Shoosmiths’ innovative platform, I believe we can deliver solutions that will enable clients' legal and compliance teams to thrive and unlock new business opportunities.”
Lucy Powell is a seasoned legal operations consultant and former in-house lawyer known for her pragmatic approach. Before joining Melius Law, Lucy provided legal operations transformation support at KPMG UK, served as general counsel for a global recruitment business, and held the position of head of legal at Pizza Hut Europe.
Lucy expressed her enthusiasm, stating: “I’m thrilled to be part of this arrangement with Shoosmiths. The firm’s platform gives us a unique opportunity to put clients first by addressing their challenges holistically, incorporating change management, technology implementation, compliance advice, and risk mitigation.”