Shoosmiths launches Legal and Compliance Operations Team with key consultant collaboration

This initiative, part of Shoosmiths EIGHT, marks a significant enhancement of the firm's client offerings, solidifying Shoosmiths' position as a trusted business partner by driving greater client value through improved operational efficiency.

This expansion aligns with Shoosmiths’ ongoing strategic commitment to providing comprehensive, high-value solutions that extend beyond traditional legal services. Shoosmiths EIGHT, the firm’s connected services division, is dedicated to developing and offering non-legal products that complement legal advice, enabling clients to thrive by working smarter, faster, and better in an increasingly complex business environment.

The newly formed Legal and Compliance Operations capability will deliver key benefits to clients, including functional strategy and operating model reviews, assistance in navigating technology solutions, and support for general counsels in optimising legal risk management.

Tom Speller, director of Shoosmiths EIGHT, stated:

“John and Lucy’s collective expertise in legal operations, compliance, and business transformation will help us deliver significant value to our clients. This collaboration represents an important step in solidifying Shoosmiths as a business partner to our clients, offering truly comprehensive solutions that go beyond standard legal services.”

Consultant Profiles