Shoosmiths introduces AI-based bonus scheme

Shoosmiths made headlines by becoming the first major law firm to implement a bonus structure linked directly to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) within its workforce. The ambitious plan sets a target of one million Microsoft Copilot prompts for the approaching financial year, with a £1 million incentive pool to be awarded to employees if the goal is met. This innovative approach not only reflects the firm’s commitment to embracing technology but also aims to enhance the level of service provided to clients.

David Jackson, CEO at Shoosmiths, commented “We believe AI is a powerful enabler—one that can help us deliver smarter, faster, better results for our amazing clients beyond what any other law firm is doing. This initiative is about creating a culture where everyone plays a role in embracing change and using technology to raise the bar on client service.” By embracing AI, Shoosmiths intends to elevate its service delivery, ensuring that its legal professionals can focus on vital human interactions, such as problem-solving and building trust with clients. Jackson continued, “Our passion for innovation is driven by our deep focus on client outcomes. We don’t fear AI—it won’t replace our people. Instead, it frees them to spend more time on the human-to-human work that really matters: solving problems, building trust, and supporting clients through complexity.”

The initiative builds on Shoosmiths’ partnership with Microsoft as an early adopter of Copilot. The firm plans to provide training and peer support, helping its staff integrate AI into their workflows smoothly. To achieve the proposed one million prompts, staff will need to use Copilot four times daily—a target they are anticipated to exceed with a collaborative effort. The firm will track and share usage data transparently, maintaining engagement and motivation among team members.

Shoosmiths is also committed to sustainable innovation and aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, taking proactive steps to mitigate the environmental impact of its operations. This holistic approach reflects a forward-thinking mindset that encompasses not just technological advancement but also a genuine commitment to corporate responsibility.

Innovative roles are emerging within Shoosmiths to support this transition, including positions such as Innovation Leads and a Head of Legal Innovation. These roles are a testament to the firm’s long-term investment in digitisation and human resources. The launch of AI is supported through various engagement strategies, such as drop-in sessions and internal workshops, allowing staff to share practical use cases and successes.

Ultimately, Jackson emphasised that the success of this initiative is not merely about the frequency of AI usage but its effectiveness and impact on clients. “This is not just about how many times someone uses AI—it’s about how well we use it and the benefits it will have for our clients,” he stated. “We’re giving our people the tools, the space and the encouragement to explore what’s possible—together. And that’s where the real power lies.”