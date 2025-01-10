Shoosmiths expands financial services and tech M&A team with leading London partner Kurt Ma

Shoosmiths has announced the appointment of Kurt Ma as a partner in its London Corporate team, strengthening its financial services and technology M&A capabilities. Kurt, a noted M&A and Corporate Finance lawyer, joins from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP), where he managed a global practice advising corporates, funds, and financial institutions on M&A, private equity, joint ventures, and investments.

With over a decade of experience, including ten years at Slaughter and May with secondments to New York and Beijing, Kurt is widely recognized for his expertise in financial services and technology transactions. He was recently named "Gaming Guru" by Law360 in 2024 and is a sought-after commentator for academic and media engagements.

Kurt’s hire is in line with Shoosmiths’ ambitious growth strategy, particularly as the firm aims to lead in premium mid-market M&A. His experience will directly enhance Shoosmiths’ cross-border M&A capabilities, particularly in sectors like financial services and technology, which are vital to the firm's continued success.

Ben Turner, Head of Shoosmiths’ Corporate practice, remarked: "Kurt's expertise perfectly aligns with our strategic goal to be the go-to law firm for premium M&A. His arrival will significantly strengthen our M&A offering and accelerate the growth of our corporate practice."

Kurt commented on his appointment: "I’m excited to join Shoosmiths at such a dynamic time. The firm’s growth trajectory is impressive, and I look forward to contributing to the Corporate team’s continued success, particularly in developing its M&A offering across financial services and technology."

Shoosmiths’ Corporate team has been a key driver of the firm’s expansion, generating £22.5 million in fee income in the first seven months of the 2024/25 financial year, with £10.2 million of that attributed to M&A. The Corporate team’s performance places Shoosmiths at the forefront of the UK legal market, ranking #1 on Experian’s MarketIQ M&A Review for volume of deals completed by any UK law firm.

Kurt’s appointment marks the third lateral hire from BCLP in the past six months, following the addition of Adam Lambert (Employment Partner) in July 2024 and Kate Brimsted (Head of Data Privacy and Security) in September 2024.