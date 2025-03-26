Shoosmiths expands employment team

Shoosmiths has brought on Kate Dodsworth as a Partner in the National Employment Team (NET), enhancing the firm’s capability to service living and education sector clients on a national scale.

Based in Shoosmiths’ Leeds office, Kate joins after almost two decades at Pinsent Masons - where she has been since her qualification. As a highly experienced employment lawyer with a track record of excellent client service, Kate has developed a network of clients made up of trusted UK housebuilders and internationally acclaimed universities.

Kate’s work has ranged from leading the employment aspects of large M&A transactions, to successfully defending multifaceted discrimination claims for leading Universities, to more recently counselling clients on requirements of the new Worker Protection Act and Employment Rights Bill. At her previous firm, Kate co-led the Real Estate and Education Sectors within the Employment and Rewards team while also leading the Global Account Manager Programme for the same practice.

Kate’s addition to Shoosmiths’ partnership brings the headcount of NET to 11 partners.

Partner and National Head of Employment Paul Stokey said "Kate’s reputation for taking the time to understand the individual needs and risk appetites of clients she’s worked with aligns perfectly with our client obsessed attitude at Shoosmiths. Her personable approach mixed with her technical excellence will help accelerate our commitment to supporting the national living sector and we are delighted to have her onboard."

Commenting on her appointment, Kate added "Shoosmiths’ trajectory of growth presents me with an ideal platform to continue servicing clients from within a versatile and pragmatic firm that cares to make a difference. I look forward to working with this brilliant team of employment experts and contributing to the firm’s ambitious strategic journey."

Shoosmiths’ NET has enjoyed substantial growth in recent years and has been recognised for having one of the UK firms with highest numbers of individual team members recognised in Legal500. Continued development for the team remains vital in supporting Shoosmiths’ ambition to become an upper-mid market firm by 2030.