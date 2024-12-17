Shoosmiths boosts private equity team with new partner hire

Shoosmiths has announced the appointment of Mark Churchman as Partner in its Private Equity (PE) team within the firm’s Corporate practice. Mark’s arrival aims to bolster the firm’s capabilities in energy and infrastructure (E&I) and technology, while fostering relationships with US-based sponsors investing in the UK and Europe.

Joining from Trowers & Hamlins, where he served as a partner, Mark brings a wealth of experience gained from his time at leading international firms, including DLA Piper, Kirkland & Ellis, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. His practice focuses on advising US PE sponsors on English law aspects of UK acquisitions across sectors such as software, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

Shoosmiths now has 12 corporate partners in London and 10 PE partners across the UK. The firm is ranked among the Top 5 most active UK law firms for private equity, based on deal volumes in Pitchbook’s latest rankings.

Strategic Alignment with Growth Areas

Amit Nayyar, Head of PE, highlighted the significance of this hire:

“Mark’s expertise complements our commitment to PE as a core focus in our Corporate strategy. His skills will accelerate our PE offering in London and help us manage increased inbound work from US sponsors.”

James Wood-Robertson, Head of E&I, added:

“Mark’s background in clean energy and sustainable infrastructure aligns perfectly with our strategic goals in the E&I sector. His knowledge strengthens our ability to support clients on next-generation sustainable investments.”

Mark’s involvement in corporate strategy extends beyond transactions. He was a founding member of his previous firm’s UK energy and sustainability group, contributing to strategy and promotion.

A Growing Practice

Shoosmiths’ corporate practice has generated £19.8 million in fee income during the first half of the 2024/25 financial year. The firm continues to see strong demand in PE and M&A, which remain two of its most profitable areas, driving opportunities across multiple departments.

Commenting on his appointment, Mark said:

“Shoosmiths’ reputation in PE and corporate law offers the ideal platform to serve sponsor clients needing cross-practice collaboration. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s strategic goals alongside its talented team.”

This appointment reinforces Shoosmiths’ position as a leading adviser in the UK’s PE market, with a growing presence in energy and infrastructure investments.