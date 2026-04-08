Shoosmiths has announced the strategic appointment of France Delord as a partner in its Intellectual Property team based in London. France joins the firm from Taylor Wessing, where she established a strong reputation for advising major international brands on complex cross-border intellectual property matters. With dual qualifications in UK and French law, she brings a wealth of experience in managing extensive international trademark portfolios and implementing commercially driven intellectual property strategies. Her expertise ranges from the prosecution of trademark registrations to handling infringement actions.

France’s recruitment strengthens Shoosmiths' renowned trademark and brand practice, significantly enhancing the firm's capabilities across vital sectors like Consumer & Retail, Automotive, and Technology. Known for her ability to manage large-scale international trademark portfolios across various jurisdictions, her expertise is expected to elevate the firm's profile further in the market.

Robin Webb, Head of Commercial at Shoosmiths, expressed excitement about France's addition, noting, “We are thrilled to welcome France to the firm and our growing IP team. Her cross-border and deep sector expertise, strong relationships and collaborative approach will support us as we help our clients navigate increasingly complex international IP landscapes. Her appointment also reflects our commitment to investing in the firm’s client offering and the delivery of our 2030 growth ambition.”

Andrew Brennan, Head of Intellectual Property at Shoosmiths, added, “France’s appointment, following our strategic recruitment of a specialist brands team from Locke Lord last year led by Dominic Farnsworth and Leigh Smith, marks another important step in the evolution of our brands offerings in the UK and across Europe. The team already provides a full range of brand services to some of the world’s most recognisable technology and consumer brands, and France further strengthens our ability to deliver this work at scale, reflecting our ambition to be the go-to adviser for sophisticated brand owners.”

Sharing her enthusiasm about joining the firm, France Delord stated, “I am delighted to be joining Shoosmiths at such an exciting time in its journey. The firm’s focus on innovation, and its use of technology and data to deliver efficient, high-quality outcomes for clients, closely aligns with my own approach. I am looking forward to working with colleagues across Shoosmiths to help national and international clients manage and protect their brands effectively.”

Recognised as an ‘IP Star’ by Managing Intellectual Property every year since 2023 and featured in Who’s Who Legal: IP 2023, France has been lauded for championing innovation in legal service delivery, particularly through leveraging AI platforms, and for leading diversity and inclusion initiatives. Her addition signifies Shoosmiths' ongoing growth momentum in London, having added 18 lateral partners since April 2025 as part of its ambitious 2030 strategy. These strategic hires, including notable names from banking, finance, and real estate, reinforce Shoosmiths' strength across its core practices in Corporate, Litigation, and Real Estate, highlighting the firm’s commitment to maintaining its competitive edge in key sectors.