Shoosmiths and Enzai unveil groundbreaking AI compliance solution

This solution integrates Enzai’s AI governance platform with bespoke legal guidance from Shoosmiths' AI specialist lawyers, providing businesses with a seamless way to manage AI compliance at scale.

As the use of AI technologies continues to grow, so does the regulatory scrutiny surrounding them. Compliance frameworks are increasingly necessary to address risks, avoid legal penalties, and ensure safe and responsible use of AI. AI Comply is designed to meet these needs by offering a modular, scalable, and adaptable platform suitable for organisations of all sizes, across all jurisdictions.

Addressing Regulatory Challenges

The rise in AI adoption — with 68% of large companies and 33% of medium-sized companies using AI technologies — has brought increased regulatory scrutiny. Frameworks like the EU AI Act and upcoming UK AI regulations require strict compliance measures, and businesses face severe financial and reputational risks for non-compliance. AI Comply is tailored to help businesses keep pace with these regulations, reducing the potential for penalties and operational challenges.

A Comprehensive Approach

AI Comply stands apart from other governance tools by combining expert legal advice, advanced AI governance technology, and operational support in a single, comprehensive platform. It provides businesses with tools to:

Understand legal requirements : Shoosmiths' AI lawyers provide tailored legal advice, helping companies stay compliant across jurisdictions.

: Shoosmiths' AI lawyers provide tailored legal advice, helping companies stay compliant across jurisdictions. Build effective compliance functions : AI Comply supports the creation of transparent, accountable AI ecosystems by integrating governance with industry-specific legal advice.

: AI Comply supports the creation of transparent, accountable AI ecosystems by integrating governance with industry-specific legal advice. Govern AI ecosystems: Using Enzai’s platform, businesses can catalogue their AI models and assess compliance through a robust regulatory framework.

The platform's modular nature allows businesses to engage at any stage of their AI compliance journey, whether by using individual components or the full suite for comprehensive oversight. The system also provides ongoing legal support from Shoosmiths, enabling clients to maintain compliance with evolving regulations.

Key Industry Collaboration

The solution is a product of Shoosmiths’ EIGHT services arm, which integrates legal and compliance solutions with cutting-edge technology. This follows the recent launch of Shoosmiths EIGHT’s Legal and Compliance Operations team, offering one-on-one assistance, including for AI-related challenges.

Tom Speller, director of Shoosmiths EIGHT, emphasised the importance of the partnership with Enzai, saying that AI Comply reflects the firm's dedication to innovation. The platform combines legal, technological, and operational expertise to support businesses as they face increasing regulatory pressures.

Alex Kirkhope, head of Shoosmiths' AI Advisory team, noted that AI Comply addresses pressing regulatory concerns, offering a timely solution to simplify the compliance process.

Ryan Donnelly, CEO of Enzai, said the partnership with Shoosmiths allows businesses to confidently navigate the complexities of AI regulation while continuing to innovate.

This solution marks a significant step forward in AI governance, as businesses seek to manage the growing risks and opportunities presented by AI technologies.