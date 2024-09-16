This website uses cookies

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. By using our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
Solictors Journal logoSolictors Journal logo
Legal Announcement

Shoosmiths advises Lakestar on Doccla

Announcements
Share:
Shoosmiths advises Lakestar on Doccla

By

Law firm Shoosmiths has advised venture capital firm Lakestar on its £35 million Series B investment in Doccla, a Swedish virtual hospital ward startup

Founded in Sweden, Doccla offers continuous virtual monitoring, allowing real-time updates on patient conditions. The company launched in the UK in 2020 and saw increased demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The investment round was led by Shoosmiths' VC team, recognised as the most active firm in VC transactions for three consecutive years, according to PitchBook’s global league tables. Corporate partner Alistair Hammerton, principal associate Charlotte Cannell, and associate Hugh White led the advisory team.

Oliver Heimes, Lakestar Partner and new Doccla board member, noted Doccla’s rapid progress and market leadership in the UK. He expressed confidence in Doccla's potential for further success and market expansion.

Alistair Hammerton expressed pride in supporting Doccla’s funding round, emphasising the company’s impact on the healthtech sector and its promising future in Europe.