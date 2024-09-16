Shoosmiths advises Lakestar on Doccla

Founded in Sweden, Doccla offers continuous virtual monitoring, allowing real-time updates on patient conditions. The company launched in the UK in 2020 and saw increased demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The investment round was led by Shoosmiths' VC team, recognised as the most active firm in VC transactions for three consecutive years, according to PitchBook’s global league tables. Corporate partner Alistair Hammerton, principal associate Charlotte Cannell, and associate Hugh White led the advisory team.

Oliver Heimes, Lakestar Partner and new Doccla board member, noted Doccla’s rapid progress and market leadership in the UK. He expressed confidence in Doccla's potential for further success and market expansion.

Alistair Hammerton expressed pride in supporting Doccla’s funding round, emphasising the company’s impact on the healthtech sector and its promising future in Europe.