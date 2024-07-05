Shoosmiths adds new partner to boost London employment practice

Shoosmiths has appointed Adam Lambert as partner to spearhead the expansion of its London employment law practice, effective from 1 July 2024. With nearly 30 years of experience, Adam brings extensive expertise across diverse sectors including financial services, technology, hospitality, and more.

Adam advises domestic and international clients on a wide range of employment issues, including tribunal claims defense, internal investigations, regulatory compliance, boardroom disputes, redundancies, complex TUPE transactions, discrimination cases, disciplinary proceedings, whistleblowing, and sickness absence. He also supports global businesses with non-UK ownership, acting as their UK client manager for HR and corporate matters.

Previously heading the UK Employment & Labor group at BCLP, Adam is recognized as a leader in employment law by Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners. He contributes to the Employment Lawyers’ Association as a lecturer and has chaired international panels on topics such as mental health in the workplace.

Reflecting on his new role, Adam said, “Shoosmiths represents an exciting opportunity to grow a London Employment practice at a forward-looking, dynamic firm. I look forward to contributing to the national and London team’s continued success and leveraging my cross-sector expertise to provide solutions to the employment-related challenges of our clients’ businesses.”

Paul Stokey, head of Employment at Shoosmiths, expressed enthusiasm about Adam’s appointment: “Adam is perfectly placed to expand and deepen our London presence, a priority area for the firm. His broad experience in day-to-day labor issues, complex investigations, discrimination cases, and global HR matters will provide our clients with the insights and advice necessary as employment law continues to evolve.”

Shoosmiths’ national Employment team, comprising 50 specialist lawyers, is dedicated to providing strategic advice crucial to handling all employment-related matters. Adam Lambert’s addition is expected to strengthen and enhance Shoosmiths’ capabilities in the dynamic London market.