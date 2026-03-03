In a significant shift in its approach to asylum, the UK government has announced that as of today, all adults claiming asylum will receive temporary refugee status, with evaluations occurring every 30 months. This change, declared by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, aligns with strategies observed during her recent visit to Denmark, where similar reforms have seen asylum claims plummet by over 90% in a decade.

Mahmood's announcement is part of a broader strategy aimed at overhauling the UK's asylum system, which has been characterised as too generous, allegedly contributing to a spike in illegitimate claims. Previously, refugees were offered five years of protection, often leading to permanent settlement, while the new plan will allow only temporary status, renewing protection for those still in danger at each review.

“Our asylum system is not creating pull factors that draw people on dangerous journeys across the world,” Mahmood articulated, stressing the need to mitigate the incentives that lead to illegal crossings. This approach is intended to ensure genuine refugees can find safety in the UK while also encouraging swift return to their home countries once conditions improve.

Accompanying these changes, the government plans to introduce new safe and legal routes for refugees, including community sponsorship. This move aims to facilitate successful integration and contributions to society from those wishing to make a life in the UK. Refugees with skills will have opportunities to apply for work and study visas, providing a legal pathway for those who qualify.

Notably, family reunion applications are currently paused as the government works on aligning new rules closely with the expectations set for British citizens regarding financial and integration requirements. Under the reformed system, adults will need to renew their provisions to stay or apply through legal visa routes.

Comparing the UK with Denmark, while Denmark has successfully reduced asylum claims, the UK saw a 13% increase up to September 2025. As part of Mahmood's overarching changes, refugees will face a new waiting period of 20 years for settlement, unless they navigate towards legal visa routes.

Underscoring the need for robust verification, especially for unaccompanied minors, the government has stated that age assessment measures will be reinforced, utilising emerging technologies to address fraudulent claims effectively. Further adjustments are set to be released as new Immigration Rules take shape in the coming weeks.