Shepherd and Wedderburn, a leading UK law firm, has announced a remarkable 10% increase in turnover, reaching £78.3 million, alongside a significant 20% rise in net profits to £36.1 million for the year ending 30 April 2025. This impressive growth marks the fifth consecutive year of both revenue and profit increases, showcasing the firm's sustained momentum and sharp focus on strategic priorities.

Andrew Blain, the Managing Partner, expressed pride in the firm's achievements, commenting, “I am pleased we have delivered another year of strong growth. Our performance reflects the strength of our client relationships and our investment in key sectors and practice areas, including Clean Energy, Real Estate and Infrastructure, Financial Services, Technology and Life Sciences and Private Wealth.” He further emphasised the importance of attracting quality talent and said, “The quality of the talent we have attracted to join us over the last year has deepened our expertise in a number of strategically important areas helping us to secure mandates from existing and new clients. We are grateful to our clients for continuing to place their trust in us.”

In terms of talent development, Shepherd and Wedderburn welcomed five new partners this past year to strengthen its core areas. The Clean Energy team expanded with the addition of Craig Whelton in Planning, Claire MacLean in Real Estate and Infrastructure, and Graham Young in Project Finance. Additionally, the Employment team saw partners Tricia Walker and Andrew Knight join, further enhancing the firm’s capabilities.

In recognition of the hard work and commitment of its staff, the firm announced a bonus of 5% of annual salary to be distributed among all employees this month, alongside individual performance bonuses. Blain remarked, “We are grateful to our colleagues for their consistent dedication to providing high-quality service to our clients.”

Throughout the year, Shepherd and Wedderburn has taken on several significant matters, reinforcing its expertise in strategic focus areas. This includes advising on the £1.53 billion acquisition of AGS Airports for AviAlliance, acting for the Scottish National Investment Bank on various investments, and providing commercial advice on the Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind Farm project, among numerous other notable engagements.

Moreover, the firm’s culture and commitment to excellence have been recognised at The Herald Top Employer Awards, where it received two significant accolades: Top Employer of the Year in the Medium Business category and the Best Diversity and Inclusion Dynamic in the Workplace award.

Looking to the future, Blain stated, “We remain focused on our strategic priorities and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to support our clients in an ever-evolving market.” This forward-thinking approach indicates Shepherd and Wedderburn’s determination to maintain its growth trajectory while being responsive to the complexities of the legal landscape.