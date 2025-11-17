Shepherd and Wedderburn has announced the appointment of Marcus Wright as a Partner in its English Real Estate team. With over 25 years of experience in commercial property, Marcus has extensive expertise advising investors, developers, landlords, and tenants on a variety of complex property transactions and development projects. His specialised knowledge covers real estate development, investment acquisitions and disposals, forward fundings, lettings, and pre-lettings.

Before joining Shepherd and Wedderburn, Marcus worked at Gateley Legal and spent more than two decades within the Transactional Real Estate team at Clifford Chance. During his time at Clifford Chance, he worked on landmark developments and significant investment projects as well as managing client secondments with major firms such as Legal & General Property, Amazon Global Real Estate & Facilities, and Legal & General Capital.

Marcus expressed his enthusiasm about joining the firm, saying "I am delighted to be joining Shepherd and Wedderburn’s market-leading Real Estate and Infrastructure team. I look forward to leveraging my 25 years of commercial property experience to support our clients and contributing to the continued growth and success of the firm's full-service real estate platform.”

Andrew Blain, Managing Partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn, also welcomed Marcus, stating “I’m very pleased to welcome Marcus to the firm. Our real estate offering is based not just on exceptional legal expertise but also on our relationships in the sector and the opportunities we open up for our clients. The depth of Marcus’ experience will be a real asset in both respects as we continue to grow in this key strategic area.”

The Real Estate team at Shepherd and Wedderburn provides services in areas such as development, investment, strategic asset management, regeneration, and housebuilding. Recently, the team advised on the acquisition of the South Molton Estate in London’s West End from the City of London and the purchase of the Bow Lane Estate in the City for a private family office. Currently, they are advising on two of the UK’s largest offshore wind projects off the coasts of East Anglia and Lincolnshire.

In May, Shepherd and Wedderburn will participate in the UKREiiF event in Leeds, which aims to bring together professionals, businesses, and governmental organisations across the Real Estate and Infrastructure sector. The firm plans to host a varied series of workshops, panel discussions, and events that aim to drive learning, investment, and regeneration within the industry.