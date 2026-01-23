The UK law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has announced the appointment of Sam Jones as a Director in its Employment Law team, a move that underscores the firm’s commitment to expanding its services in the Aberdeen area. Based in the city, Jones brings with him a wealth of experience in both contentious and non-contentious employment law, particularly within the energy sector. His arrival comes on the heels of recent growth within the firm's Aberdeen office, which has also seen the addition of other high-profile Employment law specialists over the past year and a half.

Jones joins from Burness Paull and is noted for his expertise in marine and seafarer employment issues, an area that often entails complex international legal considerations. His track record includes extensive advocacy experience in Employment Tribunals in both Scotland and England, making him a valuable asset to the firm. "I am delighted to be joining S+W at a time of significant investment and growth in the firm’s presence in the Aberdeen market," he remarked, expressing enthusiasm about working with renowned colleagues Tricia Walker and Andrew Knight to support clients in the region.

Tricia Walker, a Partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn, highlighted the strategic nature of Jones's appointment, saying, “Sam’s appointment was driven by our rapid expansion in Aberdeen, and the wider growth of S+W’s Employment team. This reflects the scope of our ambition.” She also acknowledged Jones's strong reputation among HR professionals in Aberdeen, praising his skills as a “savvy and tenacious Employment Tribunal litigator.”

In conjunction with his hiring, Shepherd and Wedderburn will host an Employment Law Conference on 14 April at the Marcliffe Hotel, featuring keynote speaker Caspar Glyn KC. Glyn is the chair of the Employment Lawyers Association and is highly regarded for his dynamic presentation style. Attendees can expect insights into recent developments in employment law and practical guidance on navigating upcoming legislative changes. Tickets for the event are available now, with early bird rates offered until the end of January, ensuring that the Aberdeen HR community has ample opportunity to connect and learn from industry leaders.