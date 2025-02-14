Sheikh Mohammed's immunity upheld in copyright case

Background of the Case

The High Court was presented with a case involving Abdulhamid Agel J Tanash, who claimed copyright infringement against HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Mr. Tanash alleged that his software concept, Schofam, was copied and used by the UAE Ministry of Education, with Sheikh Mohammed's involvement.

Claimant's Allegations

Mr. Tanash, representing himself, claimed ownership of the copyright in software or the concept behind Schofam, which he described as a secure educational content framework. He alleged that the UAE Ministry of Education launched a similar program, purportedly with Sheikh Mohammed's endorsement, infringing his copyright and breaching confidentiality.

Defendant's Position

Represented by Mr. James St. Ville KC and his team, Sheikh Mohammed argued that the court lacked jurisdiction due to state immunity under the State Immunity Act 1978. Additionally, they sought a declaration that the claim form was not validly served.

Legal Considerations

His Honour Judge Hacon examined the State Immunity Act, which provides immunity to states from UK court jurisdiction unless exceptions apply. The court had to determine whether Sheikh Mohammed's actions constituted a submission to jurisdiction, which would waive his immunity.

Service of the Claim Form

The court found that the claim form was not validly served. Mr. Tanash had attempted service at a London hotel and the UAE Embassy, neither of which were Sheikh Mohammed's usual residence. The court confirmed that service should have been attempted in Dubai, his place of residence.

Jurisdictional Issues

The court also addressed whether Sheikh Mohammed's application to declare the claim form invalid amounted to a submission to jurisdiction. Citing precedents, the court ruled that challenging the validity of service does not constitute submission to jurisdiction.

Conclusion

Judge Hacon concluded that Sheikh Mohammed was immune from the court's jurisdiction under the State Immunity Act. The claim form was set aside due to improper service, and the court did not proceed with the substantive issues of the case.

Implications

This case highlights the complexities of jurisdiction and state immunity in international disputes involving high-profile figures. It underscores the importance of proper service and jurisdictional considerations in legal proceedings.

Learn More

For more information on data protection, see BeCivil's guide to English Data Protection Law.