Sheffield law firm moves to new office

Leading law firm Shakespeare Martineau is making a significant move by relocating its Sheffield office to a newly upgraded city centre location. The firm will transition from its existing space on Cemetery Road in Sharrow to a larger, modern office at Cubo on Carver Street. This new hub is part of the Heart of the City development and is conveniently situated within walking distance of the Sheffield railway station.

The relocation is designed to accommodate the firm's growth and enhance its work environment. The new office will provide more desks and a breakout area that supports agile working practices. Additionally, employees will have shared access to a range of amenities, including a kitchen, a roof terrace, multiple meeting rooms, a spacious co-working lounge, breakout zones, and even bike storage.

Carys Thompson, the head of Shakespeare Martineau’s Sheffield hub, emphasised the importance of the new space, stating, “It was time for us to move to a space that better reflects our empowered and collaborative working ethos.” Thompson highlighted that Cubo not only offers a modern and accessible environment but also provides flexibility for future growth. She noted, “Location means a lot to us and our clients, and while many law firms are retreating from regional locations, we’re continuing to invest in them.” Being closer to clients allows the firm to offer better local expertise and accessibility, supported by its extensive national presence of 1,200 employees.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Shakespeare Martineau is also refreshing its 13 national hubs, ensuring that at least 80% of the materials used are recycled, upcycled, or sustainably sourced. Thompson reaffirmed the firm’s dedication to Sheffield, stating, “We remain absolutely committed to Sheffield for the long-term and we look forward to continuing our investments in South Yorkshire, growing our team and welcoming clients to our new hub.”

In addition to the office move, Shakespeare Martineau has recently expanded its Sheffield team with the appointment of corporate partners Matt Ainsworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the firm is actively recruiting lateral hires, teams, and brands to further enhance its capabilities in the region.