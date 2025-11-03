Sheffield Hallam University (SHU) has recently recognised its failure to uphold academic freedom, reversing a research ban that significantly hindered investigations into forced labour in China. This change follows revelations that the university had succumbed to pressure from a Chinese Government foreign intelligence service to limit the work of Dr Laura Murphy, a Professor of Human Rights and Contemporary Slavery. Internal documents showed that for nearly two years, SHU had restricted Murphy's research into forced labour, particularly in context with supply chains in China's critical minerals and advanced technology sectors. Although the university initially denied any ban existed, the situation changed after the involvement of human rights lawyers from Leigh Day, who advocated for Murphy's rights.

Murphy's extensive research has already received international attention, having been cited in legislation such as the US Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act. She has also earned accolades for her investigations, including the “Champion of the Year” title from the Human Trafficking Legal Center in 2023. Upon returning to SHU in 2025, Murphy was informed that no research on forced labour or China would be allowed, prompting her to seek legal counsel to address this infringement on her academic rights.

Leigh Day's legal correspondence highlighted concerns regarding SHU's apparent breaches of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023 and the Employment Act 1986. The lawyers requested clarifications regarding the university's imposed restrictions, of which SHU failed to provide a satisfactory response. Furthermore, evidence from the university’s “Subject Access Request” revealed that SHU had altered its operations after perceived threats from the Chinese National Security Service, which had blocked their access to the internet from within China.

In light of these developments, SHU has reversed its previous restrictions, offering assurances to Murphy and expressing a renewed commitment to uphold academic freedom. The university has apologised for certain communications and recognised the importance of Murphy's work in exposing serious human rights violations in the Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

Dr Laura Murphy remarked on the issue, stating that UK universities must not act as extensions of the Chinese government, which seeks to suppress criticism of its human rights abuses. She expressed her determination to continue crucial research on the impact of Uyghur forced labour on technology and supply chains, reaffirming the need for rigorous academic investigations into these topics.

Leigh Day solicitor Claire Powell emphasised that Murphy's academic freedom was unlawfully limited for an extended period, and the situation raises concerns about universities prioritising their commercial interests over the fundamental rights of their staff. The collaborative efforts of the UK government and the higher education sector are now essential to safeguard these rights against foreign pressures and maintain an environment conducive to free academic discourse.