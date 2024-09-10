Shakespeare Martineau welcomes new trainees and apprentices

Shakespeare Martineau has announced the arrival of its latest group of trainees and graduate apprentices, marking a new chapter in their professional development. The firm is dedicated to fostering legal talent and supporting the career progression of its trainees and apprentices.

New Trainees and Apprentices:

The new trainees, Freya Whiteside, Justin Clegg, Afrin Nanavatti, Jakub Mikulecky, Govind Johal, Jonah Cooke, Lisa Bauroth, Maria Sharpe, Rebecca Sault, and Sinead Pow, will each complete four six-month seats across various specialist practice areas including education, insolvency, dispute resolution, infrastructure, and contentious probate.

Emily Labbate and Eleanor White have joined the firm’s SQE Graduate Apprenticeship programme in collaboration with the University of Law.

Emily Cupi, Early Ambitions Development Adviser at Shakespeare Martineau, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome our latest cohort of trainees and apprentices to the firm. Their contributions are invaluable, and we are committed to providing them with the best start to their legal careers. Our investment in their development is crucial for the firm’s continued growth, and I am excited to see their progress and future achievements.”

Recent Qualifiers:

In August, six trainees officially became qualified solicitors:

Helen Rowland and Tait Grundy joined the firm’s litigation and restructuring team.

Katie Parker will contribute to the commercial property and development team.

Lucy Feghhi qualified into the commercial and IP team.

Sophie Plant joined the education team.

Abigail Lynch entered the medical negligence team.

Earlier, in July, Sophie Baker qualified into the employment team. Camilla Uppal qualified into the tax team in August, and Emily Sleight recently qualified through the CILEx route.

Notable Achievements and Reflections:

Corporate partner Lisa Botterill and contentious probate partner Andrew Wilkinson, who started their careers at the firm when it was known as Harvey Ingram, reflected on their experiences:

Lisa Botterill: “I was fortunate to complete part of my training contract with the firm. The varied work I encountered provided a strong foundation for my career, and I am proud to still work with many of the same clients today.”

Andrew Wilkinson: "The firm's evolution has been extraordinary. The support and opportunities provided throughout my career have been invaluable, and I am proud to be part of its growth."

Early Careers Development Programme:

Shakespeare Martineau has also launched a two-year early careers development programme, designed to support legal qualification journeys. This initiative offers a network, collaborative opportunities, and skill development in commercial acumen, time management, communication, and legal research.

The firm’s commitment to training and development underscores its dedication to nurturing the next generation of legal professionals and maintaining its reputation for excellence in the legal industry.