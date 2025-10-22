Full-service law firm Shakespeare Martineau has fortified its real estate disputes team through the appointment of Jonathan Warren as a partner in London. Jonathan brings with him over 17 years of experience in property litigation from his previous role at Teacher Stern, where he was joint head of the real estate disputes department. His career also includes working at Finers Stephens Innocent (now Howard Kennedy), Mishcon de Reya, and serving as in-house counsel for one of the largest residential property management companies in the UK.

Regarded as a leading specialist in property litigation, Jonathan’s expertise spans all aspects of real estate disputes, including landlord and tenant litigation, risk analysis, and alternative dispute resolution. In recent years, he has handled several high-profile cases related to the Building Safety Act, notably being involved in some of the first remediation contribution and building liability order claims. As he steps into his new role, Jonathan aims to enhance Shakespeare Martineau’s real estate disputes offerings in London, supporting complex litigation matters while driving the team’s ongoing growth.

Jonathan expressed his enthusiasm by stating “I’m thrilled to be joining Shakespeare Martineau and contributing to the growth of the London office. The opportunity to help develop our real estate disputes offering and work with a talented, forward-looking team is incredibly exciting. I look forward to helping clients achieve creative, effective solutions to complex problems while supporting the next generation of lawyers in the team.”

Among his notable recent achievements, Jonathan has successfully defended clients in Building Safety Act claims, secured specific performance and vacant possession in high-value residential transactions, recovered unpaid agent commissions, and forfeited commercial leases affected by closure orders.

Victoria Tester, managing director at Shakespeare Martineau, praised Jonathan's appointment, noting “Jonathan is a highly skilled and trusted litigator with deep experience in complex property disputes. His commercial insight, technical expertise and track record of delivering results for clients make him a fantastic addition to the team. His appointment strengthens our London real estate disputes capability and aligns with our strategy to provide innovative, client-focused solutions in this area of law.”