This website uses cookies

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. By using our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
Solictors Journal logoSolictors Journal logo
Blink Payment
Blink Payment
Legal Appointment

Shakespeare Martineau strengthens Lincoln property team

Appointments
Share:
Shakespeare Martineau strengthens Lincoln property team

By

Shakespeare Martineau appoints commercial property expert Brian Noble as partner, enhancing its growing Lincoln office

Shakespeare Martineau has expanded its Lincoln team with the addition of Brian Noble as a commercial property partner. Noble, with over 18 years of experience, joins from Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management in Newark, where he was a real estate partner. Specialising in landlord-tenant issues, corporate property support, and secured lending, Noble will be based in Lincoln but work with clients nationwide.

Noble praised Shakespeare Martineau’s proactive approach to deals, expressing enthusiasm about contributing to the firm's growing Lincoln office. His hire aligns with the firm’s broader growth strategy, adding to its expanding team both in the North and South. Joe Soul, head of commercial property, welcomed Noble, noting his experience is a perfect fit for meeting the rising demand for the firm’s services.

Blink Payment