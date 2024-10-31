Shakespeare Martineau strengthens Lincoln property team

Shakespeare Martineau has expanded its Lincoln team with the addition of Brian Noble as a commercial property partner. Noble, with over 18 years of experience, joins from Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management in Newark, where he was a real estate partner. Specialising in landlord-tenant issues, corporate property support, and secured lending, Noble will be based in Lincoln but work with clients nationwide.

Noble praised Shakespeare Martineau’s proactive approach to deals, expressing enthusiasm about contributing to the firm's growing Lincoln office. His hire aligns with the firm’s broader growth strategy, adding to its expanding team both in the North and South. Joe Soul, head of commercial property, welcomed Noble, noting his experience is a perfect fit for meeting the rising demand for the firm’s services.