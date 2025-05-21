National law firm Shakespeare Martineau has announced 16 promotions across various teams and locations, including one in Scotland. Effective May 2025, Nicky Grant, a dual-qualified legal director based in Edinburgh, will take on his new role as partner and head of the commercial real estate team. With over a decade of experience in the commercial property sector, Nicky has an extensive background advising on diverse transactions across the UK. His expertise covers mixed-use development projects, investment acquisitions and disposals, commercial leasing, and energy matters.

Nicky serves a variety of clients, focusing particularly on investment landlords, commercial occupiers, energy sector developers, and utilities providers. Having joined Shakespeare Martineau in 2022 after seven years at Dickson Minto in Edinburgh, Nicky began his career with a property-focused traineeship at Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace in Aberdeen. He achieved dual qualification in Scots and English law in 2018, further enhancing his credentials in the legal field.

Victoria Tester, managing director at Shakespeare Martineau, expressed her enthusiasm for Nicky’s promotion, stating, “Our people are the driving force behind our success, and our clients directly benefit from the investments we make in their growth and development.” She continued, “Recognising and rewarding high performance is a core part of our culture, reinforcing our commitment to supporting our team at every stage of their careers. We remain dedicated to nurturing talent and empowering our people to deliver outstanding service to clients across the region and beyond. We are thrilled to celebrate Nicky’s well-earned promotion, reflecting his hard work, dedication and impact. We look forward to seeing him continue to thrive.” This promotion marks a significant milestone not just for Nicky, but also for the law firm's commitment to recognising talented professionals within its ranks.