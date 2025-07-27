Full-service law firm Shakespeare Martineau has secured an interim appointment to the legal panel of Avant Homes, one of the UK’s leading housebuilders. This role is effective immediately and will last until a panel review later in the year, highlighting Shakespeare Martineau’s expanding influence within the construction sector. The firm will provide legal guidance on numerous residential development matters, including site acquisitions for new housing schemes, strategic land options, promotion agreements, and sales to affordable housing providers.

Jill Briggs, residential development partner at Shakespeare Martineau, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, saying “We’re delighted to have been appointed to Avant Homes’ legal panel. Having previously worked closely with the team – including on secondment – I’ve seen first-hand their ambition and drive.” This partnership is an excellent opportunity for the team at Shakespeare Martineau to collaborate with one of the UK’s most dynamic housebuilders and provide strategically focused legal advice across their development pipeline.

Shakespeare Martineau boasts over 60 highly experienced specialists in residential development matters, supporting housebuilders throughout their residential and mixed-use projects. As a full-service law firm, they leverage the expertise of their colleagues to assist clients with an array of related issues such as planning, construction warranties, building agreements, property disputes, and corporate and tax structuring. Jill added, “We’ve invested significantly in our people in recent years to build a strong group of talented lawyers across multiple disciplines, all perfectly placed to provide the best advice.”

The appointment enhances their already impressive clientele in residential development and aligns with their growth ambitions. Jill noted, “We very much see this as the start of a long-term relationship with Avant Homes and are committed to delivering outstanding service as one of its key legal partners.” Meanwhile, Avant Homes continues to establish itself as a top 20 UK housebuilder, constructing affordable homes across multiple regions including the Midlands, Yorkshire, North West, North East, Wales, and Scotland.

Rachel Cowper, general legal counsel at Avant Homes, welcomed the addition of Shakespeare Martineau, stating “We’re pleased to welcome Shakespeare Martineau to our legal panel. The firm’s deep understanding of the residential development landscape and proven track record in delivering practical, solution-focused advice make them a strong addition to our legal team. We look forward to working with them during this interim period.” This new collaboration signifies a strategic alliance that aims to bolster legal support in the competitive housing market.