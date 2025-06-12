Leading full-service law firm Shakespeare Martineau has announced its strategic expansion in the dispute resolution sector with the appointment of Kamal Chauhan, who will lead and develop its regulatory practice. Chauhan comes to the firm from Knights, having served as a partner in their regulatory team and brings nearly 20 years of experience in handling high-profile, complex regulatory issues across various sectors. His extensive background includes significant positions at Harrison Clark Rickerbys, Kennedys, Nabarro and DLA Piper.

Chauhan's array of specialisms covers a wide range of pan-regulatory concerns, including environmental law, climate change, energy regulation, health and safety, financial services regulation, professional misconduct, product liability and judicial reviews. Operating from Shakespeare Martineau’s Sheffield office, Kamal expressed his motivation for joining the firm, stating, “I was drawn to Shakespeare Martineau by the strength of its reputation, the calibre of its people and the clarity of its strategic vision for growth.” He shared his ambition to establish a regulatory practice that is "technically outstanding, collaborative by design and fully integrated with the wider business."

In explaining the appeal of regulatory law, Chauhan remarked, “What makes regulatory law so compelling is its breadth and complexity." He highlighted the necessity of a blend of legal knowledge and strategic business counsel when tackling legal, operational, and reputational risks. Over his career, he has engaged in significant investigations and prosecutions, supported global organisations, and connected with influential figures such as Vice President Al Gore and Sir John Crabtree.

In his recent engagements, Kamal has provided counsel on environmental and regulatory issues associated with transactions, represented companies and directors in regulatory prosecutions, initiated judicial reviews, and navigated regulatory obligations following Brexit for international clients. His expertise extends to advising regulated professionals facing disciplinary proceedings before various regulatory panels, covering sectors such as heavy industry, energy, healthcare, financial services, real estate development, utilities, and sports and entertainment.

Tim Speed, partner and head of dispute resolution at Shakespeare Martineau, commented on Kamal's appointment, stating, “Kamal brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven ability to deliver strategic, commercial advice in highly regulated and contentious environments.” He further added, “His appointment marks a significant step forward in developing our regulatory capabilities and reinforces our commitment to providing a full-service offering to clients across all sectors." Speed believes that Kamal’s energy, leadership, and deep sector understanding will be crucial as the firm seeks to grow this area of its business.