In a strategic move to bolster its specialist education team, Shakespeare Martineau has announced the appointment of Dr Paul Greatrix as the new director of higher education consultancy, effective from 1 August 2025. With nearly two decades of experience as registrar at the University of Nottingham, Paul Greatrix brings over 35 years of extensive expertise from across the higher education sector. His previous roles also include serving as an executive member of the Association of Heads of University Administration (AHUA) and as president of HUMANE, the Heads of University Management and Administration Network in Europe.

In his new position, Greatrix aims to enhance the firm's services to assist educational institutions in navigating their strategic implementations both within the UK and globally amidst the current challenges in the higher education landscape. Recognised as a prominent author and podcaster in the higher education domain, he is expected to carry on as a thought leader representing Shakespeare Martineau. Based in Nottingham but working nationally, Paul expressed his enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating, “I am delighted to be joining Shakespeare Martineau to help grow the education portfolio. I have had the privilege of working with several members of the team as a client over many years – including through Shakespeare Martineau’s sponsorship of AHUA – and I am hugely excited to be joining the firm as a colleague. This is a company with a strong culture and ethos, and I look forward to making a contribution to its future success.”

Shakespeare Martineau's education team, which enjoys a tier 1 ranking, has built a robust reputation for its governance, regulatory, and constitutional services, alongside its expertise in addressing student-related issues, ranging from disputes to discrimination. The head of education at the firm, Smita Jamdar, welcomed Greatrix's arrival, remarking, “We are thrilled to have Paul on board to build our wider consultancy offer to the higher education sector. Paul’s experience and insights will complement and enhance our aspiration to deliver the very best legal and professional services, and help to build the universities and colleges of the future.”