Leading full-service law firm Shakespeare Martineau has announced the expansion of its national banking and finance offering with the strategic appointment of David Adams as partner. With over 25 years of experience in the Midlands legal market, David brings a commercially-focused banking and finance practice that encompasses real estate finance, general corporate lending, leveraged finance, and asset-based lending.

His extensive expertise includes sectors such as health and social care, education, and agriculture, serving a diverse range of clients, including high street lenders, universities, investors, and corporate borrowers. David joins from Shoosmiths, where he spent nearly 11 years as a partner, and has previously held senior roles at notable firms like Squire Patton Boggs, Browne Jacobson, and Eversheds.

David expressed his enthusiasm for joining the firm, saying “I was drawn to Shakespeare Martineau by its strong regional presence, ambitious growth plans and the opportunity to play a role in expanding its banking practice. Everyone I spoke to during the recruitment process shared a clear passion for the firm’s future – it’s great to be part of a team with such positive momentum.”

He added, “Banking law often gets unfairly labelled as dry but the truth is quite the opposite. The variety of clients and transaction types keeps the work both interesting and intellectually rewarding. I’m excited to use my experience and market relationships to help build on the firm’s success in this space, across the whole of the Midlands.”

Recent highlights of his work include advising Global University Systems on the financing of its acquisition of the College of Law building in Birmingham, acting for a high street lender on a £115 million financing package for a major Lincolnshire-based agricultural business, representing a Czech venture capital fund on the distressed acquisition of a BVI-incorporated entity and associated debt, and advising Cranfield University on its facilities with HSBC UK.

Victoria Tester, partner and managing director at Shakespeare Martineau, noted “David is a fantastic addition to our growing national banking team. His breadth of expertise, particularly in some of our core focus sectors of education, health and agriculture, perfectly complements our existing strengths and supports our strategic growth plans. His deep market knowledge and reputation in the Midlands will help us continue to deliver exceptional service to both new and longstanding clients.”