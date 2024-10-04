Shakespeare Martineau guides Littlewood sale

Shakespeare Martineau, a full-service law firm, has played a pivotal role in the recent sale of Littlewood Group, an award-winning security and barrier fencing company, to Network Plus. This strategic acquisition aligns with Network Plus's position as a leader in the UK’s utilities and infrastructure markets.

About Littlewood Group

Founded in 1996, Littlewood has built a strong reputation for providing a diverse range of security and fencing solutions. The company caters to various sectors, including utilities, highways, and significant national infrastructure projects like HS2. Employing over 250 skilled professionals, Littlewood has established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

The Advisory Team

The transaction was led by Southampton-based corporate partner James Hawkeswood from Shakespeare Martineau. He was supported by legal director Marie-Therese Harper and solicitors Joshua Dyal and Lauren Green. Additionally, FRP, represented by Adrian Alexander and Nick Lovelock, provided sell-side corporate finance advice, ensuring that the transaction was handled efficiently and effectively.

Comments from Leadership

Jon Hobden, Managing Director of Littlewood, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, stating, “We are excited to become part of the Network Plus Group. This is an exciting new chapter for Littlewood, and I am confident that our combined strengths, relationships, and expertise will help drive the business forward, delivering an even better service for our clients.”

Jay Verjee, Chairman of Littlewood, praised Shakespeare Martineau for their exceptional service: “We are very grateful to have had James and the Shakespeare Martineau team helping us. Their advice and diligence were first-rate, and the steady hand and guidance they brought to the table enabled us to bring the deal over the line safely.”

About Network Plus

Network Plus specializes in providing essential utility and infrastructure services to major UK providers across sectors such as gas, power, telecoms, transport, water, and wastewater. This acquisition is set to enhance Littlewood’s capabilities and broaden its service offerings within the industry.

The successful completion of this deal marks a significant milestone for both Littlewood Group and Network Plus, paving the way for future growth and innovation in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.