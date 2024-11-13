Shakespeare Martineau facilitates acquisition

Hillwood Investment Properties, a prominent real estate company based in Texas, has expanded its UK footprint by acquiring Bromsgrove-based Trebor Developments for an undisclosed sum. This strategic acquisition will integrate Trebor's team and extensive portfolio of projects into Hillwood’s UK operations. Legal advisory for Trebor was provided by Shakespeare Martineau, with PKF Smith Cooper offering corporate finance guidance.

Trebor Developments, a leader in sustainable industrial development in the UK, will significantly boost Hillwood’s operational capacity in the region, bringing its well-established expertise and substantial pipeline of industrial and logistics projects. The acquisition marks a milestone in the longstanding relationship between Hillwood and Trebor, who have jointly developed millions of square feet of advanced industrial space across the UK.

Bob Tattrie, Managing Partner of Trebor, expressed optimism about the new chapter, stating, “I am delighted to have reached this milestone, which serves as a springboard for our expansion in the UK industrial and logistics markets. The Trebor team and I are excited to join Hillwood's global operations, leading the pursuit and delivery of quality industrial developments.”

Hillwood’s Chief Investment Officer, Bob Vicente, highlighted the strategic alignment of the acquisition, noting, “This step is a natural progression in evolving our partnership with Trebor Developments. Bob Tattrie has cultivated an organisation that shares our values and vision for innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The integration strengthens our ability to meet the growing customer demand for industrial space and demonstrates our dedication to investors.”

The acquisition will not only maximise efficiencies and enhance value for both customers and investors, but it will also solidify Hillwood’s commitment to sustainable logistics development in the UK. This shared vision for sustainability is particularly significant, as Hillwood looks to address the rising demand for eco-friendly industrial spaces.

Andrew Smith, corporate partner at Shakespeare Martineau, who led the legal team on the deal, commented, “We were delighted to support this deal between Trebor and Hillwood. Their longstanding collaboration has built a solid foundation for continued success and growth, with both companies sharing a vision for excellence in industrial real estate. As a certified B-Corporation, we’re thrilled that the integration will see further sustainable developments in the UK and beyond. It is also great to see international investment in a Midlands brand.”

This acquisition represents a crucial element of Hillwood’s UK growth strategy, reinforcing its capabilities in delivering sustainable industrial solutions and solidifying its presence in the UK market.