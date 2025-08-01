The firm welcomed two partners, Brian West and Susannah Lloyd, along with other specialists in various legal disciplines including conveyancing and restructuring. Brian is keen on the firm’s vision, stating “Shakespeare Martineau has a clear ambition to become a market leader in housebuilding and strategic land, and that’s something I’m passionate about being part of.” Susannah, who brings extensive experience in real estate finance, expressed her enthusiasm about the team fit, saying “What attracted me to Shakespeare Martineau is the incredible team already in place.” Along with Carrie's expertise in residential transactions, Edward's commercial property knowledge, and Imran's insolvency experience, the team is poised for significant growth. Sonia will further support the expanding real estate team amidst increasing client demand. Jordan Glackin, head of the Milton Keynes office, added, “This is an exciting time for our Milton Keynes team.”